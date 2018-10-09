BiH general elections free and fair: observers

The International Election Observation Mission here on Monday assessed that Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) general elections were free and fair, and were conducted in democratic atmosphere respecting fundamental freedom.



At a press conference held in BiH's capital Sarajevo on Monday, the International Election Observation Mission highlighted that voters were given the wide choice of candidates who were able to campaign freely.



However, the Mission said that "the dependence of media on political and business interests often led to biased coverage".



Mavroudis Voridis, the Special Co-ordinator and leader of the short-term Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) observer mission, said that country's Central Election Commission (CIK) "took measures to improve the register's accuracy and referred cases of suspected fraud in postal voting registration to the prosecutor's office."



Voridis added that CIK administered the voting process in an effective manner, "despite limited budget and staff, and against the backdrop of continued criticism and allegations regarding technical preparations".



"Mechanisms for complaints were established and allowed the consideration that was necessary," Voridis said.



Council of Europe had their observation mission consisting of 18 observers on the BiH general elections. Dame Cheryl Gillan, head of the delegation, said that the voting was calm and that electors made their choice freely among a large number of parties and candidates.



The International Election Observation Mission comprises some 320 observers from 43 countries.



BiH's general elections were held on Sunday. The results will be announced on Tuesday.

