New freight train route launched from Qinghai to Russia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/9 22:58:41





The first train, loaded with chemical containers, will leave China through the Alataw Pass in Northwest China's



The 4,345-kilometer trip will take about 12 days.



Delingha, in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, is located in the Qaidam Basin, China's highest basin on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, abundant in mineral resources.



Since 2016, four China-Europe freight train routes have been launched in Qinghai, helping boost the international competitiveness of local goods.



In late August, China-Europe freight trains marked 10,000 trips since starting in March 2011.





A new China-Europe freight train line was launched on Tuesday, linking Delingha, Northwest China's Qinghai Province, with Russia.The first train, loaded with chemical containers, will leave China through the Alataw Pass in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and pass through Kazakhstan before reaching Barnaul in Russia.The 4,345-kilometer trip will take about 12 days.Delingha, in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, is located in the Qaidam Basin, China's highest basin on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, abundant in mineral resources.Since 2016, four China-Europe freight train routes have been launched in Qinghai, helping boost the international competitiveness of local goods.In late August, China-Europe freight trains marked 10,000 trips since starting in March 2011.