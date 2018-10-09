Holiday box office

China's box office during the week-long National Day holiday exceeded 1.9 billion yuan ($274 million), China Film News reported Monday.



This year's National Day holiday box office was about 28 percent lower than last year's figure, according to the newspaper.



However, figures from the film database Maoyan showed that the country's total box office this year has hit the benchmark of 50 billion yuan as of October 4, which was 47 days earlier than last year.

