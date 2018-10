GM sales fall in Q3

General Motors Co's quarterly sales in China fell for the first time in over a year. The US carmaker sold 835,934 vehicles in the third quarter, down a sharp 14.9 percent from a year earlier, which the company said was due to a "softening" vehicle market and issues shifting to a new engine system with its Buick brand.



The fall marks the first decline since the first quarter of 2017, when GM's China sales fell 5.2 percent.