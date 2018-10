Tencent invests in Brazil

Chinese gaming and social media company Tencent Holdings paid $180 million for an undisclosed minority stake in Brazilian financial technology company Nu Pagamentos SA, both firms said on Monday.



The move marks Tencent's debut in Latin America's largest economy at a time when Nubank, as the firm is known, is set to make consumer loans by year end, going beyond its mainstays of fee-free credit cards and digital payment accounts.