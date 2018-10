Asia-Pacific tops FDI

The Asia-Pacific overtook North America to be the world's leading source region for foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2017, a consulting firm announced on Monday at the ongoing Dubai Investment Week Conference.



In 2017, the Asia-Pacific region had a 33.8-percent global share compared with North America's 29.3 percent and Europe's 29.2 percent in terms of FDI.