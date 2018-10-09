Netizens slam removal of scientist from history books

A Chinese textbook publisher denied reports that it removed any mention of a Chinese scientist who invented the world's first seismograph from junior high school history textbooks.



Chengdu-based newspaper West China Metropolis Daily reported on Tuesday that the People's Education Press removed Chinese scientist Zhang Heng, who invented the world's first earthquake detector, from seventh grade history textbooks.



Zhang's name was removed because Feng Rui, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, contacted the People's Education Press, saying that its description of Zhang's methodology is wrong, because it cannot be reconstructed, the report said.



News of the removal sparked heated discussions online, with many saying removing Zhang's name disrespects history and science.



The People's Education Press said Zhang's name was not taken out. Instead, references to him were moved to primary school textbooks, Beijing Youth Daily reported on Tuesday.



However, it did not respond to Feng's doubts about the reconstruction.



The report said Zhang was mentioned in the chapter on great Chinese scientific achievements in ancient times.



Netizens previously asked why other historical figures, like Han Dynasty army general Huo Qubing who helped establish the ranch specifically to herd horses for the Chinese army, were also removed from seventh grade history textbooks.



The press said their names have been included in high school textbooks.





