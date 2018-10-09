Inviting Chinese telecoms provider to India’s 5G trial ‘a smart choice’: expert

India inviting Chinese telecoms firm Huawei Technologies to 5G trials is a wise choice, as local telecoms operators are fully aware that the cost might go up without Chinese players, an industry expert said on Tuesday.



Huawei has received an invitation from the Indian government to take part in 5G trials in the country, Huawei India CEO Jay Chen was quoted as saying in a recent report by PTI.



Earlier local media reported that the Indian Department of Telecommunications has barred Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE Corp from the list of companies allowed to work with local companies in 5G technology-based trials due to security concerns.



Huawei confirmed the Indian government's invitation when contacted by the Global Times on Tuesday.



The Chinese company is investing in India with a long-term vision, and earlier this year, it conducted 5G trials in a laboratory with Bharti Airtel in India and achieved broadband speed of more than 3 Gbps in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band, Chen told the Indian media.



"Indians are not fools; local operators understand that the cost of network building will go up by 40 to 50 percent without the participation of Huawei," Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry news site cctime.com, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Although some politicians suggested barring Chinese companies from the market, local companies and operators will take a different stance when it comes to bidding for real projects, he noted.



India's 5G strategy faces some conflicting considerations, according to a report on the website of the Department of Telecommunications of India. If the country goes for early adoption, which will help develop innovative use cases, the equipment is likely to be more expensive, the report said.





