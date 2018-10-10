China, Russia, N.Korea call for adjusting UN sanctions on Pyongyang

China, Russia and North Korea
called for a peaceful way to solve the Korean Peninsula
issue on Wednesday, after the deputy foreign ministries of the three countries met in Moscow.
The three sides welcomed the positive changes on the peninsula, support the communications between North Korea and the US, the improvement of the ties between the Koreas as well as all parties' efforts seeking to solve the issue through political channels, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily news briefing on Wednesday.
"The three sides agreed to have a balanced process to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and create a mechanism of peace there," Lu said.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov hosted the meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui on Tuesday in Moscow.
In a joint communiqué released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the three countries said that it is necessary to consider adjusting UN sanctions against North Korea at an appropriate time.
"Noting the important steps taken by the DPRK [North Korea] in the direction of denuclearization, the parties considered it necessary to start a timely review by the UN Security Council of the sanctions measures against the DPRK," the Joint Information Communiqué on Tripartite Consultations said.
Wednesday's statement stressed that all parties must "establish mutual trust," which must be "phased and synchronous in nature and accompanied by reciprocal steps by the states involved."
The statement also said the three countries are all against unilateral sanctions - the US has yielded several sanctions on North Korea.
The meeting, where the three sides expressed their support for talks in such a format to normalize relations, came ahead of a second US-North Korea summit expected to take place soon.
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that planning for his next summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
is advanced and that "three or four locations" have been short-listed.
It would be held after US congressional elections on November 6, according to Trump.