World body backs plan

World Rugby has backed a proposal to dramatically revamp the Test calendar and introduce a "league of nations" competition featuring the sport's top 12 national teams, it was reported Wednesday.



World Rugby boss Brett Gosper said the governing body supported the plan, which is aimed at boosting revenues generated by the international game, provided it passed a feasibility study.



The plan would see a 12-team annual competition take place in non-World Cup years, with the top six teams from the northern and southern hemispheres all playing each other.





