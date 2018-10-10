Binzhou to host race

Binzhou in East China's Shandong Province is set to host a jetski race next week, organizers said, as the local government looks to boost the city's economy.



The event will be held from October 17 to 19 on the former Yellow River course of the Beihai economic development zone. A total of 12 teams will compete in six disciplines.



Beihai is Shandong's northernmost zone, and its coastline stretches 180 kilometers.





