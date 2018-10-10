Reported changes at JLR’s plant for long-term profitability: company

The reported two-week shutdown of one of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)'s plants and the adoption of a three-day work week at another factory is a decision based on the automaker's long-term profitability considerations to improve overall operations, a spokesperson of the UK-based automaker told the Global Times on Wednesday.

The leftlanenews.com reported on Monday that JLR will "temporarily shutter its Solihull plant later this month" to tackle its sliding sales in China. The website also said the UK-based automaker will move to a three-day work week at its Castle Bromwich factory from October to early December.

In response, JLR said the move is a way of maximizing the use of its resource. "In addition to JLR, other brands will also employ such adjustment measures based on their own situations at different times."

In September, JLR's sales in China declined 46.2 percent year-on-year. China has been JLR's largest market, accounting for nearly 25 percent of its total global sales, according to media reports.





