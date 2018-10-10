Reserves of soccer team get military training

Military training for the reserves of China's national soccer team in East China's Shandong Province has sparked huge online discussions.



The reserves are being trained in the prestigious 71770 troop in Taian, Shandong, Zui Taian, Taian Daily's app reported on Tuesday.



The report said the special force troop has won many awards in international competitions, and it is the only troop given a first-class merit in the Chinese army.



Fifty-five "reserve national players" under 25 years old started an 88-day training session on Monday, said Beijing Sport Radio.



The training includes a four-day fitness test in Beijing and a five-day military training in Taian.



The rest of the time will be spent in Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province, for formal professional training.



Sources said that the 55 players will also be divided into two teams and might participate in the ongoing domestic leagues, the radio station said.



The national soccer team has only qualified for the FIFA World Cup once.



China's other national sports teams, including Olympic-winning ping pong and diving teams, also underwent military training.



