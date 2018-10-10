Track laying work of Yunnan-Guizhou section of Chengdu-Guiyang railway line starts







Aerial photo shows workers laying railway tracks at the construction site of the Chengdu-Guiyang railway line in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 10, 2018. The track laying work of the Yunnan-Guizhou section of the Chengdu-Guiyang railway line started on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

