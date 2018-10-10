



Turkish police disperse protesters in the streets of Ankara during a demonstration on the third anniversary of the October 10 twin suicide bomber attacks in Ankara, on Wednesday. One hundred and three people were killed in that attack that was said to be linked to Islamic State (IS) jihadists who blew themselves up in a crowd of pro-Kurdish peace activists planning to hold a rally outside Ankara's main train station. Nearly 500 people were wounded, some of whom are still receiving treatment. Photo: AFP