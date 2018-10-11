Smart transport system

Hunan University in Central China's Hunan Province has launched an innovation initiative to develop a smart urban public transport system, according to Thursday's Science and Technology Daily.



The initiative, with investment of more than 100 million yuan ($14.4 million), features technologies such as autonomous driving, mobile internet and new-energy vehicles.



Vehicles and transport will be assisted by the systems of cloud scheduling and dispatching, ground communication and intelligent mobile spaces, according to the paper.





