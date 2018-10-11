Ballack ‘surprised’ Loew kept job

‘Poor mentality’ led to woeful result in Russia: ex-captain

Michael Ballack believes Germany coach Joachim Loew should have lost his job in the wake of their woeful World Cup performance in Russia.



Ballack, 42, who captained "Die Mannschaft" between 2004-10, is the first senior figure in German soccer to say Loew, who steered Germany to the 2014 World Cup title, should have been fired after his team finished bottom of their group in Russia.



Germany's Nations League clash with the Netherlands on Saturday in Amsterdam will be Loew's 168th international since taking charge in 2006, but Ballack says his 12-year reign should already be over.



"I was surprised, as well as many other people, that he kept his job," Ballack, who made 98 appearances for Germany, told Deutsche Welle.



"For a long time, he worked with the team and sometimes you should say that things don't work anymore," added Ballack on Loew's 12-year tenure.



In May, Loew signed a contract extension with the German Football Association (DFB) until the 2022 World Cup.



However, Ballack believes Loew should have been "professional enough" to take the consequences for such a woeful campaign in Russia.



The ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich midfielder says Loew should have blooded younger players rather than rely on ­senior players.



"It's not abnormal that a coach who won the World Cup trusts the players with whom he was successful," said Ballack.



"But that's the difficulty, because he is responsible for that. He should be professional enough."



Ballack's sharp criticism of Loew is no surprise given their history.



In 2008, as national team captain, Ballack accused Loew of showing a lack of respect to senior players.



Despite clear-the-air talks, tension remained between the pair until Ballack was injured before the 2010 World Cup and never played for Germany again.



Ballack also criticized the DFB for allowing Loew to conduct his own analysis of their dismal World Cup performances.



Ballack says a poor mentality was the reason Germany struggled in Russia.



"It was a kind of mentality issue, because the quality doesn't drop down so much in four years that you can't challenge or you can't advance past the first round," Ballack said.



"What was the problem? The hunger, the desire, the fighting spirit - there was much speculation.



"The only true answer can be provided by the players themselves."





