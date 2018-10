Rice harvested in S China's Guangxi

Villagers air rice crops at a village in Pingdeng Town of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

Villagers air rice crops at a village in Pingdeng Town of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

A villager handles newly-harvested rice crops at a village in Pingdeng Town of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

Villagers harvest rice at a village in Pingdeng Town of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)