Aston Villa name Smith and Terry as new coaches

Former England captain John Terry took his first steps into coaching on Wednesday when he was named as right-hand man to new Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.



The second-tier English club also appointed Jesus Garcia Pitarch as sporting director as the former European champions moved to replace Steve Bruce who was sacked last week.



Terry, 37, who spent the bulk of his career with Chelsea, captained second-tier Aston Villa last season.



Capped 78 times by England, the central defender recently rejected a chance to play for Spartak Moscow, saying a move to Russia was not right for his family.



His last game as a professional was Villa's 1-0 Championship playoff final defeat by Fulham in May - a loss that denied Villa a return to the Premier League.



But his club career will be best remembered for his time at Chelsea where he won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, although he did not play in the two European finals.



Smith joins from Brentford who are just one place off the playoff places while Vill are ­marooned in mid-table.



Villa had been linked with a move for former France and Arsenal star Thierry Henry, but he has been lined up for the coaching job at Monaco as the French Ligue 1 club sacked Leonardo Jardim on Thursday.



Pitarch had also been sporting director at both Valencia and Atletico Madrid.