Women's artisanal skills competition held in SW China's Guizhou







A contestant makes embroidery works at a women's artisanal skills competition in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 11, 2018. A program in 2013 has helped to train about 65,000 rural women in embroidery, batik and other handicrafts so that they can work in their hometowns. The campaign has been helping women across Guizhou out of poverty since 2013. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A contestant settles batik works at a women's artisanal skills competition in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 11, 2018. A program in 2013 has helped to train about 65,000 rural women in embroidery, batik and other handicrafts so that they can work in their hometowns. The campaign has been helping women across Guizhou out of poverty since 2013. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A contestant makes batik works at a women's artisanal skills competition in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 11, 2018. A program in 2013 has helped to train about 65,000 rural women in embroidery, batik and other handicrafts so that they can work in their hometowns. The campaign has been helping women across Guizhou out of poverty since 2013. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Contestants make embroidery works at a women's artisanal skills competition in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 11, 2018. A program in 2013 has helped to train about 65,000 rural women in embroidery, batik and other handicrafts so that they can work in their hometowns. The campaign has been helping women across Guizhou out of poverty since 2013. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)