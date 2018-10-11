Rockets’ Chinese forward Zhou says ‘good news’ after injury scare

Houston Rockets forward Zhou Qi said he received "good news" from tests on his left knee after the Chinese player left the court in a wheelchair during an exhibition game.



Just a week before the start of the NBA season, the 22-year-old 2.17-meter-tall player suffered the ­injury after only four minutes of Houston's 128-86 rout of the Shanghai Sharks in the preseason contest on Tuesday night in Texas.



The Rockets said on Twitter that Zhou had suffered a knee sprain, but hours later Zhou wrote on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform that the test results provided "good news" and thanked his fans for their concern.



Zhou, who played 18 games for the Rockets last season, was hurt during an awkward scramble for a loose ball in what was supposed to be a game where he could shine against a club from him homeland.



Instead, the night ended early when Zhou's left leg was pinned under Shanghai's forward Luis Scola, a former ­Rocket.



Zhou, who pulled down two rebounds in the contest before leaving, stayed on the floor several minutes and was taken off the court in a wheelchair to the locker room.



A second-round pick taken 43rd overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, Zhou averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds a game last season for the Rockets.



"Zhou Qi has shown some good stuff," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said.



