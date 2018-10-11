Official crab harvesting season starts in China's Jiangsu Section of Yangtze River







A crab farmer shows crabs collected from the Yangtze River in Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 10, 2018. The official crab harvesting season will last from Oct. 10 to Nov. 9 in the Jiangsu Section of the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Shi Yucheng)

