Fareast 28R race begins in Yuxi

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

The world sailing championship of ­Fareast 28R class began Wednesday on Fuxian Lake in Yuxi, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, the first time for a sailing event to be held on a plateau lake.Twenty-six teams from 14 countries are competing in the race, which runs until Sunday. Eleven Chinese teams, including the Asia Team which placed third in the 2016 China Cup regatta, will compete at home.The racing yachts for the 2018 event are all designed by a Chinese company and made in China, organizers said.The championship was initiated in 2017 and was first held in Malmo, Sweden.Fuxian Lake is considered the biggest deep freshwater lake in China, with its coastline stretching 100 kilometers, covering 216 square kilometers.It is also a popular tourist destination in Southwest China.