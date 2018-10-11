China-ASEAN rally to kick-start

The annual China-ASEAN
International Touring Assembly and the ASEAN-China Journalists Rally (CAITA) is set to be held from October 31 to November 19, organizers announced Thursday.
The racers and journalists will leave from Lanzhou of Northwest China's Gansu Province and tour neighboring Shaanxi Province, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Guizhou Province and South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region before heading to Vietnam, followed by trips to Laos, Thailand and Malaysia before ending in Singapore.
The course covers about 10,000 kilometers.
CAITA is part of the activities to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between China and ASEAN.