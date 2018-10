The seven finalists - (from left) Helen Rossi, Rucha Kadam, Lauren Baydaline, Micaela McElrath, Sherry Ma, Louise Siskel, Ashley Hackett - for the Rose Parade's 2019 Royal Court are announced at the Tournament House in Pasadena, California, on October 1. Sherry Ma, a Chinese-American student, was chosen as the winner. Photo: Yu Yan