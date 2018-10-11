Chinese PE teachers visit US to bolster sports education

Scout Bassett is a Chinese-American Paralympian who has won medals at multiple world championships. She is currently working with Nike while also serving as an athlete ambassador and motivational speaker.



Bassett lost her right leg in a fire when she was an infant and afterwards was abandoned on the streets of Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. She lived in a State-run orphanage for seven years and was adopted by an American couple from Michigan in 1995.



"Actually, when I was a child, I thought disabled people had no use in this world," Bassett recalled.



When she was 14 years old, she received her first prosthetic limb from the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF).



"I finally got on the runway," she said with a smile on her face. "Finally I felt I could do all of the things that I had ever wanted to do."



To better connect with her peers, she gave sports a shot. After trying a variety of athletic disciplines, she found her passion for running. She was later introduced to CAF and ­started training professionally.



As Basset explained, she participated in Nike's Active Schools program because "children are not meant to sit in the classroom but to be involved in activities outside of the classroom."



Basset returned to China to compete in the ITU Paratriathlon World Championships in 2011. She said returning to China for the first time was an emotional experience. She wept on the day of the race, shedding joyful tears as the experience of competing in her homeland and for the US was overwhelming.



When she first started working as an athlete ambassador and motivational speaker for Nike, Bassett was invited to Nike's Los Angeles Lab to meet with Chinese physical education teachers. She shared her experiences and motivations that have helped her achieve her goals as an athlete, and she believes the hardship and obstacles contributed to her accomplishments.



Bassett hopes to continue to advocate for adaptive athletics in China, because meeting Chinese disabled athletes is something special to her, and she believes these athletes need to be seen and their stories need to be told. Nike's efforts in China have initiated physical education programs for children.



Recently, Chinese PE teachers from elementary schools across the country were invited by Nike to visit the company's extension lab in Los Angeles and attend the Active Schools Innovation Awards presentation. It was during the event that they were able to meet Bassett, who happens to be the current world record holder in the 400 meters.



Nike initiated its Active Schools program in 2013 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with the Chinese Ministry of Education, which aims to foster sports culture in Chinese schools.



Today, over 1 million students from some 3,800 schools have benefited from the program. The program aims to train over 7,000 PE teachers nationwide by the end of next year and dispatch them to select schools in Beijing and Shanghai to promote physical education.



Not long after, under the guidance of China's Ministry of Education, Nike and China Education Development Foundation launched "Nike's Active Schools Innovation Award" in 2017, aiming to encourage schools to expand physical education creatively and efficiently.



This year, the second Nike's ­Active Schools Innovation Award invited award winners to the Beijing ­National Aquatics Center to the award ­ceremony, along with a trip to the US as a prize, to experience American sports culture.



After their Los Angeles visit, the teachers traveled to Portland, Oregon where they spent their National Day holiday. They visited elementary schools interacted with teachers and students.



The Chinese group fused traditional culture and sports into an innovative teaching method that left a deep impression on the classrooms they visited.



