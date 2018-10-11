Ginger planting in agricultural restructuring benefits locals in China's Hebei







A farmer shows harvested ginger in Wangdaozhuang Village of Xinjuntun Township, Fengrun District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 10, 2018. The local government has introduced ginger planting in its agricultural restructuring over the years. In terms of income increase, more than 3,000 farming households have benefitted from a business mode that incorporates both agricultural cooperatives and individual farmers. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2018, farmers harvest ginger in Wangdaozhuang Village of Xinjuntun Township, Fengrun District, Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. The local government has introduced ginger planting in its agricultural restructuring over the years. In terms of income increase, more than 3,000 farming households have benefitted from a business mode that incorporates both agricultural cooperatives and individual farmers. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

