China, Vietnam pledge to advance law enforcement, security cooperation







Li Zhanshu (R), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Vietnamese Minister of Public Security To Lam, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu met with Vietnamese Minister of Public Security To Lam on Thursday, saying the two countries should advance law enforcement and security cooperation.Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, hoped the public security departments of both sides could carefully advance the law enforcement and security cooperation, in order to safeguard the friendly cooperation of the two countries.He said the two side should carry forward the friendship and build a community with a shared future under the guidance of the policy of long-term stability, forward-thinking, good-neighborliness and comprehensive cooperation, and the spirit of being good neighbors, friends, comrades and partners.To Lam, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, spoke highly of the state-to-state and the inter-party ties and expressed the will to reinforce bilateral cooperation on law enforcement and security.Guo Shengkun, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, also met with To Lam on Thursday.To Lam was in China to attend the sixth China-Vietnam public security ministerial meeting on cooperation against crime.