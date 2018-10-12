Indian markets close lower





An Indian trader reacts at a local brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, Oct. 11 2018. Indian markets closed lower Thursday as benchmark indices were trading under pressure in the final hour of trade. All the sectoral indices were trading in the red. (Xinhua/Stringer)

An Indian trader is seen at a local brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, Oct. 11 2018. Indian markets closed lower Thursday as benchmark indices were trading under pressure in the final hour of trade. All the sectoral indices were trading in the red. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Indian markets closed lower Thursday as benchmark indices were trading under pressure in the final hour of trade. All the sectoral indices were trading in the red.The benchmark S&P, BSE Sensex closed at 34,001.15, down 759.74 points, or 2.19 percent, compared to its previous close at 34,760.89.