Chinese premier arrives in Tajikistan for SCO meeting, official visit

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived here on Thursday for an annual meeting of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and an official visit to Tajikistan.



It is Li's first visit to Tajikistan. He was welcomed by senior Tajik government officials led by Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda at the Dushanbe international airport.



Li said he expects to have in-depth exchange of views with Tajik leaders on deepening bilateral ties and advancing practical cooperation in all areas to let China-Tajikistan friendship bloom and bear more fruits to benefit people of the two countries.



During his visit, Li will meet with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. He will hold talks with Rasulzoda, jointly meet the press and witness the launch of cooperation projects and the signing of documents.



While attending the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states, Li is expected to map out practical cooperation plans for the SCO with other leaders, sign cooperation documents and hold bilateral talks with relevant parties.



Li said the SCO has played an even more prominent role in helping countries maintain stability, boost economy, and improve people's livelihood at a time when the world is undergoing major development, transformation and adjustment.



China stands ready to work with relevant parties to push the SCO to advance steadily in a time of changes, and to create more benefits for people in the region, Li said.



The SCO was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017. Today, it stands as a comprehensive regional cooperation organization that covers the largest area and population in the world, with member states accounting for about 20 percent of the global economy and 40 percent of the world population.



After Tajikistan, Li will go on a trip to pay an official visit to the Netherlands, attend the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit in Brussels and pay a working visit to Belgium.

