Zimbabwean producers of basic commodities assure consumers of regular, affordable supplies

Some Zimbabwean producers of basic commodities have reassured the public that their products are enough to satisfy the market and that wholesale prices have not been hiked, despite the price madness that is being experienced in the retail sector.



The Zimbabwe Sugar Association on Friday said it had noticed "an abnormal surge in the demand for sugar throughout the country, particularly in the main urban centers as a consequence of speculative activities by some traders".



"We wish to assure all our valued customers and stakeholders that the Zimbabwe sugar industry has sufficient stocks to meet the national requirements for both industrial and household grades of sugar to the next season. In this regard, we would like to strongly urge all our retailers and wholesalers in the trade to behave responsibly as there is no shortage of sugar in the country," association chairperson Much Masunda said in a statement.



He advised consumers to buy their goods from formally registered wholesalers and traders at the recommended prices.



Earlier this week, two cooking oil producers -- Surface Wilmar and Zimgold Cooking Oil -- have announced that their products still cost the same and published the recommended retail prices of 3.70 US dollars and 3.99 dollars per 2 liters respectively.



Surface Wilmar produces Pure Drop while Zimgold's brand bears the company name.



Some retailers had hiked the prices of cooking oil from the recommended selling prices to as much as 6 to 10 dollars as consumers suffered a panic buying frenzy in anticipation of shortages of basic commodities following a spike in parallel market rates between the US dollar and the surrogate bond note.



To arrest bulk buying and ensure that as many customers as possible benefit, some of the major retailers such as OK Bazaars and Pick n Pay have been rationing the amount of basic commodities a person can buy at a given time.



Leading cement producer PPC also reassured the building public that prices of its products had not been increased since 2012.



"We therefore urge customers to resist the unwarranted price increases that are being effected by some retailers," the company said.



Some retailers had hiked prices of cement from around 12 dollars per bag to between 18 and 20 dollars.



Although beverages producer Delta Corporation has not increased the prices of its products, some liquor outlets are taking advantage of the prevailing situation and have hiked beer prices by as much as 100 percent.



Reputable retailers have however maintained the old prices.



The government early this week re-activated an inter-ministerial task force on price stabilization following the unwarranted increase of prices of basic goods and commodities by most retailers.

