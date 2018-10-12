Mexican industry demands US drop steel, aluminium tariffs

A representative body for Mexican industry is demanding the United States "immediately" remove its high tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminum, following a newly agreed upon North American trade pact.



The Mexican National Chamber of Transformation Industry (Canacintra) believes that the tariffs are incompatible with the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).



Juan Manuel Chaparro, president of industrial development of Canacintra which represents 14 industrial sectors, said the high tariffs are "an obstacle to free trade," adding that it has already had an impact on raw materials for a variety of sectors such as furniture, home appliances and tools.



On Sept. 30, Mexico, the United States and Canada replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), in place since 1994.



Despite this, the United States has maintained a tariff of 25 percent on steel imports and a 10 percent on aluminum imports from Mexico, considered necessary on the grounds of "national security."



Chaparro said the tariffs should be removed before the agreement's final approval is given by November.



He also demanded that the US government remove an intended 25 percent tax on imports of cars from Mexico to protect investors in this sector.

