These dolphins look like fighter jets

Photo taken by Mithun C Mohan, 36, shows the moment three dolphins leaping out of the water in open sea near the Muscat Coast in Oman. They could be mistaken for fighter jets as they jump towards the camera in perfect unison. (Photo/IC)

