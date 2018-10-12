Dance performance 'The Rite of Spring' staged in Kunming

Chinese contemporary dance performance "The Rite of Spring" is staged in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 11, 2018. "The Rite of Spring" is the newest dance composition choreographed by Yang Liping, China's leading dancer and choreographer. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Chinese contemporary dance performance "The Rite of Spring" is staged in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 11, 2018. "The Rite of Spring" is the newest dance composition choreographed by Yang Liping, China's leading dancer and choreographer. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Chinese contemporary dance performance "The Rite of Spring" is staged in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 11, 2018. "The Rite of Spring" is the newest dance composition choreographed by Yang Liping, China's leading dancer and choreographer. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Chinese contemporary dance performance "The Rite of Spring" is staged in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 11, 2018. "The Rite of Spring" is the newest dance composition choreographed by Yang Liping, China's leading dancer and choreographer. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Chinese contemporary dance performance "The Rite of Spring" is staged in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 11, 2018. "The Rite of Spring" is the newest dance composition choreographed by Yang Liping, China's leading dancer and choreographer. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)