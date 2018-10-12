Pilots go through pre-flight procedures before closing canopy

A group of J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command sit abreast on the flightline as they receive power-on inspections prior to a recent night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Shaoqiang)

A group of J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command sit abreast on the flightline as they receive pre-flight inspections prior to a recent night flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Shaoqiang)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command goes through pre-flight procedures before closing the canopy of his J-10 fighter jet during a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Shaoqiang)

Four J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command fly in formation over a valley during a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Shaoqiang)

Pilots assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command communicate flight techniques after a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Shaoqiang)