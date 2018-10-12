Royal couple’s 4th visit a ‘symbol of friendship’: Norwegian ambassador

Norwegian Ambassador Geir O. Pedersen to China (right) delivers remarks at the Norwegian Embassy in Beijing. Photos: Yin Yeping/GT

It is a great pleasure to welcome His Majesty the King, Harald V and Her Majesty the Queen, Sonja on a state visit to China. This is in fact their Majesties' fourth visit to China and they will start in Dunhuang, Gansu Province with UNESCO-listed Mogao Caves, which has been on their wish list ever since their first visit in 1985.Compared to China, Norway is a small country. Remember though that there is only one country between our borders, and I will argue that we are a gem to be discovered. Norway is said to be among the happiest countries in the world. We have an egalitarian and inclusive society. You can see the Northern lights, spectacular fjords and tall mountains. Also, Oslo is ranked among the 10 capitals to visit in 2018. The big classics like Ibsen, Grieg and Munch are well known, in addition, we have Alan Walker and the ground-breaking TV-series Skam as well. Norway is famous for salmon and our ocean has made us one of the largest producers of oil and gas. We also have the most advanced shipping industries in the world and we are in the forefront on ocean research and responsible marine resource management.This visit is of course a symbol of the friendship between our two nations. In addition to having the great honor of meeting President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People, the Royal Couple will have an extensive program covering many areas of Sino-Norwegian cooperation like culture, business and trade, winter sports, environmental sustainability and welfare, and social sciences. Through this visit, we also hope the Chinese people will get to know us better.In Beijing and Shanghai, there will be business forums bringing Chinese and Norwegians together for discussions on a variety of topics, including environmental sustainability, maritime, new technologies and smart cities. I can already tell you that we have a record number of Norwegian business people traveling on official business visits in foreign countries.Norway is a strong winter sports nation and our athletes brought home a record number of medals at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang 2018. Sports and outdoor activities are an important part of Norwegian people's daily life. The Sino-Norwegian cooperation is already strong and will increase further in the years leading up to the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. As a passionate sportsman, His Majesty the King is looking forward to witnessing sports activities in Beijing and is particularly curious about Chinese skiers.The author of this article is the Norwegian Ambassador to China