European embassies jointly promote 2018 EU-China Tourism Year

Ambassadors cut the ribbon during the "Experience Europe: Hidden Germs" exhibition. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

In celebration of the 2018 EU-China Tourism Year, the 28 member states of the European Union have joined forces in China to promote European tourist destinations. The "Hidden Gems" exhibition is one activity of the campaign entitled "Experience Europe" organized by the delegation of the European Union to China, which opened in Beijing on Monday. The EU Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis was joined by the ambassadors of Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta and Sweden to inaugurate the opening and cut the ribbon. Journalists, key opinion leaders and tourists attended the event.The EU-China Tourism Year kicked off on January 19 in Italy. A series of activities were held in China and the European Union throughout the year to increase the number of visitors, enhance mutual understanding between the two regions and bring new opportunities for the development of tourism in China and Europe."This exhibition is an invitation to Chinese travelers to discover the hidden gems of Europe and embark on an exciting journey into our long history, rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes," the EU Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis, said at the event.The "Experience Europe: Hidden Gems" exhibition aims to provide Chinese tourists with well-rounded information of lesser-known European destinations. A week-long tour of exhibitions will be held in Beijing, Qingdao, Shandong Province and Xi'an, Shaanxi Province to introduce the cultural heritage, tourist attractions and the most beautiful towns of Europe. Practical information such as the video series of "How to Travel to Europe," produced by the European Travel Commission by means of a social media push, online publicity, video, information sharing and live multimedia interaction. Key opinion leaders (KOLs) will be invited to share their knowledge and a quiz will be held.The WeChat mini-program, "Hidden Gems of Europe," is currently being launched online. The WeChat mini-program introduces selective hidden treasures of the 28 member countries and serves as an index of the member countries' promotional tourism social media accounts with QR codes.