Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"The machine has been out of order for a long time. Fewer and fewer people use it."So said a staff member at Qianmen Station of BRT Line 1. Plastic bottle recycling machines at Beijing's BRT stations used to be very popular among residents. But many residents have reported that, recently, most of these machines are out of order. According to a resident surnamed Wang, in the past one bottle could get 0.15 yuan ($0.02) in return. He used to collect hundreds of bottles and put them in the machine. But today the reward has decreased to 0.03 yuan. Additionally, most of the machines are permanently broken, so people would rather just throw bottles away than bring them to the station. (Source: Beijing Daily)