China on Friday urged the US side to stop using the issue of so-called "cyber theft" to smear China and harm its rights and interests.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang made the comments when asked about a recent US cyber-security company report alleging that China had increased efforts to steal online US business secrets in the past six months. According to the report, China has become the most significant country to support cyber attacks against the West.
Lu said it is "purely out of ulterior motive that some companies and individuals in the United States use so-called cyber theft to blame China for no reason."
"China is one of the main victims of cyber theft and attacks, and a staunch defender of cyber security. China has always firmly opposed to and fought against any forms of cyber attacks and theft," Lu said.
"According to documents revealed by (US National Security Agency whistleblower) Edward Snowden
and others, the international community has long been aware which country had carried out large-scale long-term surveillance of foreign governments, enterprises and individuals, and who is the world's largest cyber attacker," he said.