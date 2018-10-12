Cannabis to become legal in Canada

Canada will soon become the second country in the world to legalize cannabis - with the provinces left to work out the details of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's landmark measure.



From October 17, Canadians will be allowed to grow, possess and consume marijuana for recreational purposes - five years after Uruguay passed pioneering legislation on the issue.



Derivative products such as edibles, cosmetics and e-cigarette products containing pot will not be allowed until 2019.





