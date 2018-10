A farmer sorts out apples in an orchard at Houshuibei Village in Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, on Oct. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

A farmer picks apples in an orchard at Houshuibei Village in Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, on Oct. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

A farmer carries basket-packed apples at Houhenan Village in Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, on Oct. 12, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)