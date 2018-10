IOC extends partnership with Visa to 2032

Visa Inc has extended its sponsorship deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to 2032, it announced in Beijing on Friday.



Visa Inc became one of the founding members of the IOC's Worldwide TOP Partner Program in 1986, the top sponsorship deal under the IOC.



The company currently promotes using wearable devices to make payments, instead traditionally using credit cards.



The IOC now has 13 top sponsors, including China's Alibaba Inc.