China advances its AI agenda with new national platform

The Chinese AI start-up CloudWalk on Friday launched an open-source platform offering basic resources to companies and public institutions that will allow them to develop artificial intelligence (AI) services, marking the country's strengthening efforts in realizing its target by leading the world in the AI sector by 2030.



The Guangzhou-based CloudWalk, an AI start-up known for its facial recognition technologies, became the first enterprise to launch such a platform, a task assigned by the National Development and Reform Commission in 2017.



In comparison to traditional AI platforms, the new one features data and information protection. It is more easily integrated with a variety of business applications and aims to accelerate industrial upgrading, said Zhang Li, senior vice president of CloudWalk, during a conference held on Friday in Beijing.



"The US has targeted China's economic transformation, from low and middle level to middle-and-top one, and especially our gradually enhancing high tech sector," said Hou Yunchun, deputy director at the Development Research Center of the State Council, at the conference.



"We have no way out but to improve our economic standards based on the new round of technology revolution represented by AI."



"Cooperation with developed countries including the US is also quite necessary and we have to acknowledge the current gap in terms of technology research," Zhou Xi, founder of CloudWalk, told the Global Times Friday.



"In the era of AI, platform plays the role of determining the battle," Zhou said, noting that providing and developing workable solutions is the key.