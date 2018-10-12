Rhetorical attacks unhelpful: experts

By treating China as a grave threat the US is attempting to dilute China's rising influence in the globe and curb the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Chinese experts said on Friday following a series of spurious and aggressive rhetorical attacks made by top US officials against China in recent weeks.Analysts said although tensions between China and the US have escalated markedly this year, it doesn't indicate the two countries are entering a new Cold War.They stressed that the trend in bilateral ties depends on the two countries' handling of disputes and China's stance on cooperation, equality and seeking mutual benefits will never change.The comments came after the latest derogatory speech by US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday who warned Central American nations to be cautious when building relations with China.In a phone-in interview with Fox News on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said US tariffs on Chinese goods are having a "big impact" and that the Chinese have lived too well for too long."Apparently, the US government has formed a systematic and tough policy toward China, attempting to marginalizing China's rising influence in the key areas of its interests," Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing, told the Global Times.Recent US policies are a response to the Trump administration's National Security Strategy issued last year, which defined China as a "strategic competitor," said Li.Following that document the US defense department laid out steps in January to counter China. Then the US Trade Representative's "301 report" raised numerous issues such as technology transfers, tariff and non-tariff barriers, and this led to the imposition of costly tit-for-tat measures that have increased trade tensions.On Wednesday, US FBI director Christopher Wray said that China represents the "broadest, most complicated, most long-term" threat to the US, Reuters reported.China-US relations have reached a turning point and the entire world is concerned, said Li.Shi Yinhong, director of Renmin University of China's Center for American Studies, told the Global Times on Friday that the US is treating China as its top enemy, in terms of trade, politics and geopolitical interests.Although China-US ties experienced ups and downs even during then president Barack Obama's administration, tensions and confrontations between the two countries have dramatically intensified this year. The attitude and strategy of the US toward China have become extremely vicious, Shi said.The US may launch other measures like currency attacks on China, Shi said.Shi predicted that the US may call for a temporary truce if China makes some concessions on trade, but a major breakthrough that would repair China-US ties is unlikely to occur in the near future.Li said the meeting of two countries' leaders at the upcoming G20 summit may be an opportunity to mend bilateral ties.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at Friday's routine press conference that the two sides maintain communication and interaction on all levels.With bilateral ties at a stalemate, an opportunity for the countries' leaders to sit down and talk sends a positive signal that disputes may be resolved and ties improved, Li said.Li noted that the talks could impact the future trend of bilateral ties but there still exists uncertainty in the US.Analysts warned the US it must correct its view and understand China's development direction, stop making negative remarks and work hard to maintain their important relationship.On Monday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying that China and the US should "follow the right path of win-win cooperation, rather than go astray toward conflict and confrontation."