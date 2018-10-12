Abe’s visit shows China-Japan ties are improving

Chinese experts on Friday applauded that the ties between China and Japan have returned to the right track and called on the two countries to give a boost to free trade against the rising undercurrent of protectionism around the world.
The comments come after the announcement of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official visit to China. Abe will pay an official visit to China from October 25 to 27 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced on Friday.
Lu said China hopes Abe's visit will help enhance political mutual trust, deepen cooperation and exchanges in various fields, and make new progress following efforts to bring China-Japan relations back to the right track, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Stressing that this will be the first official visit to China by a Japanese prime minister in seven years, Lu said it comes at an important time, as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship.Issues of common concern
According to Lu, Chinese leaders will exchange views on improving and developing bilateral ties and on global and regional issues of common concern.
They will also hold a reception marking the 40th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship and a forum on third-party market cooperation between the two countries, he said.
Analysts noted that Japan's attitude toward China has dramatically changed since May in 2017.
The change has received a warm response from China. Through a series of high-level meetings and exchanges, political mutual trust has been enhanced and relations between China and Japan have returned to the right track, Gao Hong, a research fellow with the Institute of Japanese Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday.
Li's visit to Japan in May in 2017 opened a new chapter in economic and trade relations between the two countries. During the visit, the first in eight years by a Chinese premier to Japan, the two countries agreed to carry forward bilateral economic and trade relations and promote pragmatic cooperation.
Gao said since last May, Japan has sent positive signals of improving ties with China, including its active engagement in the China-proposed Belt and Road
initiative (BRI) as well as actively seeking cooperation with China in areas such as trade, finance, infrastructure construction, high-speed railway and high technology.
"Amid the uncertainty in the global economy, unstable relations between major powers and rising protectionism, China and Japan have the mutual urge to work together to address external and internal challenges. The development of their relations does not target any third country or region but is based on their mutual political trust and common interests," Gao said.
According to Xinhua, bilateral trade jumped to some $300 billion in 2017, up over 10 percent year-on -year. The number of tourists going to Japan from the Chinese mainland touched 7.3 million, an annual rise of 15 percent.
Ruan Zongze, executive vice president of China Institute of International Studies, also said changes in the international situation, especially rising unilateralism, make it urgent for countries in East Asia to strengthen collaboration.
Japan, relies heavily on exports, is also impacted by the changing global context. Meanwhile, Japan's diplomatic policies are also changing and more focused on increasing diversification. China, a major economy in the region, is a natural choice for deeper cooperation, said Ruan.
"Japan, with an economy that relies heavily on exports, also needs to adjust and adapt to a rising neighbor. The recent development in bilateral relations between the two countries indicates that the two countries have come to a path of benign interaction," said Ruan.
Both China and Japan need to work together to recapture the key spirit embodied in the treaty and put aside dispute and differences, he noted.