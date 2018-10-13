China-North Korea trade drops 59.2% in January-September period: customs

China has consistently complied with UN's resolutions on North Korea and bilateral trade tumbled 59.2 percent year-on-year from January to September, said an official with the General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Friday.



The value of China's trade with North Korea was 11.11 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) in the first three quarters, according to data released by the GAC.



During the same period, China's export volume to North Korea was 10.11 billion yuan, down 40.8 percent on a yearly basis and imports stood at 1 billion yuan, down 90.1 percent year-on-year, the GAC data showed.



The implementation of the Security Council's decision is an obligation that all UN members should fulfill, said Li Kuiwen, an official with the GAC.



Li noted that "China's customs has consistently carried out the relevant resolutions of the Security Council in a comprehensive, accurate, serious and strict manner."



China's trade volume with North Korea in the January-to-August period fell 57.8 percent from a year earlier to $1.51 billion, the GAC said on September 23.

Global Times



