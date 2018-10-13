Exhibition commemorating reform and opening-up opens in National Art Museum

An exhibition commemorating the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up was recently presented to the public in the National Art Museum of China.



The exhibition features 101 paintings, sculptures and other works of art created since 1978, the year when reform and opening-up began, so as to provide a panoramic view of the achievements made by Chinese artists since then.



The exhibition consists of three parts, showcasing the diligence of Chinese people in the process of reform and opening-up and the massive achievements they have made, as well as the diversity of contemporary Chinese art.



According to Wu Weishan, curator of the museum, the exhibition presents not only the history of reform and opening-up but also the artists' philosophy of taking inspiration from people's daily lives, social development and the spirit of the times.



The exhibition will be open until Oct. 21.

