Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed rail line ready for track-laying work in China's Hubei

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2018, workers join the two sections of the Cuijiaying Hanjiang Bridge of the Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed rail line in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province. The 399-kilometer Wuhan-Shiyan high-speed rail line is ready for track-laying work after builders finished joining the two sections of the Cuijiaying Hanjiang Bridge on Friday. The high-speed railway is expected to come on stream by the end of 2019. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

