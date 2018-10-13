Chinese premier urges to enhance public support for SCO cooperation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to strengthen people-to-people exchanges for an enhanced public support for SCO cooperation.
Li made the proposal while attending the 17th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government being held in the Tajik capital city of Dushanbe.
The Chinese premier suggested SCO member states to carry out healthcare cooperation through platforms of the SCO hospital alliance as well as the international medical center in China's Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region.
Medical services can be provided through tele-communication, Li said when stressing the important role of people-to-people and cultural exchanges in strengthening the public support for the SCO development.
Besides healthcare, Li proposed to step up cooperation in such fields as education, environmental protection, sports, tourism and youth exchanges.
Urging to strengthen the construction of SCO University, the Chinese premier noted that SCO member states can foster talents together in nanotechnology, information technology, ecology and other fields.
Li also called for the implementation of the SCO concept on environmental protection with detailed plans to promote green development of SCO countries.
Meanwhile, communication mechanisms on disaster prevention should be improved to provide in-time prediction and information, Li said, adding that personnel training and cooperation on disaster prevention should be carried out through scientific and technological approaches.
The Chinese side will continue to ensure the success of pivot programs including the SCO Youth Campus, Li said, while proposing to institutionalize women's forum and media summit of the organization.