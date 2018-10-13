Yemeni man sits near graves of children killed in airstrikes

A man sits near graves of children killed in airstrikes, at a cemetery in Sanaa, Yemen, on Oct. 12, 2018. A UN human rights committee on Thursday urged Saudi Arabia to halt its deadly airstrikes against civilian targets in Yemen amid reports that they have resulted in the deaths of at least 1,248 children since March 2015 in the country. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

